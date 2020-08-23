Regional News

Dwenti SHS students write WASSCE amidst tight security

The school's authorities have petitioned the GES and the REGSEC to probe the issue

Dwenti Senior High School (SHS) in the Sekyere-Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region, which was closed down in July, this year, for breach of the COVID-19 safety protocols, is embroiled in another controversy.

This follows what the authorities have described as “the high presence of security personnel at the School’s premises”, as the students sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



“We are perplexed at the many policemen who patrol here since the Examination commenced, especially when there are no incidences of rowdiness, malpractices, or indiscipline exhibited by the candidates,” Mr. Kofi Krapah, the Proprietor, told the media at Kumawu.



The authorities have, therefore, petitioned the Ghana Education Service (GES), as well as the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to probe the issue.



The intimidating posture of the police, according to the authorities, tended to affect the psyche of the candidates.

Mr. Samuel Addai Agyekum, the District Chief Executive (DCE) and also Chairman of the District Security Committee (DISEC), in July, this year, ordered a temporary closure of the School.



The decision, according to the DCE, was borne out of the School’s breach of the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Consequently, the DISEC sought for the relocation of the more than 700 students to Kumasi, to write the WASSCE due to safety and security concerns.



However, this did not materialize as the School was later declared safe for the candidates to sit for the WASSCE.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.