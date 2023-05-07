E/R: Fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing while descending Mamfe mountains

File photo

A fuel Tanker caught fire Saturday evening after crashing while descending Mamfe Akuapem mountains towards Adawso direction in Eastern region.

According to an eyewitness, the situation is serious as the tanker continues to explode multiple times.



He said the entire stretch of road has been engulfed in flames hence vehicles plying the road are unable to cross creating gridlock.



Many passengers are therefore stranded.



No casualty confirmed so far.



Motorists are to use Koforidua to Adukrom road to join Mamfe, Aburi and continue to Accra as fire fighters were yet to arrive to extinguish the fire.

Multiple crashes have recently been recorded on that stretch of the road.



Scores of passengers were reportedly injured after a Toyota Fish with registration number GX 8555-20 and a Toyota Hiace with registration number GW 6185-16 were involved in a crash on Akuapem Mamfe mountains in the Eastern region.



The Toyota Fish vehicle somersaulted severally before landing on the side of the road.



Occupants of the Toyota Fish suffered critical injuries but those in the Toyota Hiace survived with minor injuries.



They were rushed to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

The crash occured less than 24 hours after a driver of Xugong Mobile Crane vehicle died in a fatal crash on same stretch of Mamfe to Koforidua road.



The driver was descending the mountain when he lost control of the steering wheel leading to the crash.



Personnel of the Ghana Police Service and Ghana National Fire Service who went to the scene observed that the Xugong mobile crane with registration number GS 8400-11 was partially in the bush on the shoulder of the road with the occupant (driver or operator) nowhere to be found.



The driver was later found lying motionless in the nearby bush during a search .



He was rushed to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital by the Police but pronounced dead on arrival.