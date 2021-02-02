EC Chair instructed us to leave the strong room – Kpessa Whyte tells Supreme Court

Dr Micheal Kpessa-Whyte has claimed the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa instructed his team to leave its strong room during the collation of election results.

Dr Kpessa-Whyte who is a member of the National Democratic Congress, NDC; told the apex court on Tuesday that representatives of his party did not get the chance to certify results from some four regions prior to the declaration of results.



“My Lord, the second respondent [Jean Mensa] instructed us to leave the strong room and consult with our flagbearer on some irregularities. We were looking at results coming in region by region for it to be compared with the values on the regional summary on the screen and this process never happened.”



“I don’t want to believe that right after we left the strong room, the entire process was completed and results were declared yet we did not get the chance to certify results of four regions,” he told the apex court on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Dr Kpessa-Whyte has currently mounted the witness box for his cross-examinations as the second witness for the petitioner [John Dramani Mahama].



John Dramani Mahama of the NDC has pointed that both candidates of the 2020 presidential elections did not obtain 50 percent of valid votes as required, to be declared the winner and therefore filed a petition to the apex court seeking a re-run of the elections.



