EC did a good job during 2020 polls – NPP’s Adu-Twum replies NDC

Benjamin Adu-Twum is a communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Benjamin Adu-Twum has jumped to the defense of the Electoral Commission, saying its chairperson Jean Mensa is one of the best commissioners the country has seen since 1992.

He said the 2020 general elections supervised by the Jean Mensah led Commission was free, fair and transparent contrary to the claim by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that she is not transparent.



The NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah in a recent media interview said the Commissioner has not been transparent enough ever since she was appointed by President Akufo-Addo.



But speaking on Morning Update on TV XYZ, Adu-Twum expressed surprise over claim by the NDC that the results of the polls were skewed to favour the Akufo-Addo government.



“The NDC challenging the validity of the 2020 general elections for not accepting defeat which the matter was taken to court was very preposterous because the same NDC went to Court to challenge the landslide victory of President Nana Addo without any concrete evidence,” he said, “In court, we don’t use your opponent points to make a Case.”



He further stated that the threats from the NDC to the EC Boss won’t alter her position to deliver on her mandate going to the 2024 general elections.

“The NDC kicked against the registration process of the new voters’ ID card, and the Ghana Card chanting war songs on the street of Ghana, telling people not to take part in the registration process but the same people were the first to queue for the registration.”



Adu-Twum advised that it will not be appropriate for the NDC to consistently boycott IPAC meetings if the party want their grievances to be addressed.



“It is in the right frame of the law to seek redress of any election dispute during IPAC meeting than to incite the members of your Party to go to the street with cutlasses,” he added.



To him, the discerning Ghanaians are aware that President Akufo-Addo is fixing the “mess” of the Mahama-led administration therefore they in the NPP will not be distracted by the “empty and shallow threats” of the NDC.



“Lies, deceit, intimidation and threats are stock and trade of the NDC,” he added.