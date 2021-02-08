EC’s lawyer moves to close case without Jean Mensa being cross-examined

Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

Lawyer for the Electoral Commission (EC) Justin Amenuvor on Monday moved to close his case in the ongoing election petition hearing after the cross examination of the third witness of the petitioner, Rojo Mettle Nunoo.

Mr Amenuvor told the court on Monday February 8 that given the evidence of the petitioner’s witnesses who were crossed examined in the cases, they do not wined to lead any further evidence in the case.



“Given the evidence of the petitioner’s witnesses under cross examination so far of those witnesses speaking for the 1st respondent, it the 1st respondents case that we do not wish to lead any further evidence and therefore we are praying that this matter proceeds under Oder 36 Rule 43 and CI 87 rule 3 (e) 5, we hereby and on that basis close our case.”



Lead Counsel for the petitioners however objected to the move by lawyer for the 1st Respondent.

“Both of you can come and address to us on this matter tomorrow and we can rule on this matter,” the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.



Hearing has been adjourned to Tuesday February 8 "for legal argument,” the Chief Justice said.