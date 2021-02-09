EC’s work, not ‘tabletop shop’ – Lawyer Amalibah reacts to Jean Mensa’s refusal to take witness stand

NDC Legal Teqam Member, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba

Member of the National Democratic Congress’ legal team, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba has shared his dissatisfaction at the legal team

of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the ongoing election petition.



On his accord, the work of the Electoral Commission is important to Ghanaians and for that reason, the legal team for the first respondent is obliged to put Jean Mensa, the EC Chair in the witness box.



He noted that such a transparent action is the only way for Ghanaians to know which of the four (4) declarations made by the EC is the true results of the 2020 Presidential election.



“If we want to cross-examine the witness, in this case, Jean Mensa, then we should be given the opportunity to do so. The work of the EC is not a tabletop work. It is a constitutional duty and Ghanaians want to know the real vote cast for the Presidential election. As at now, we don’t have a uniform total vote cast declared by the EC for the Presidential race.



Ghanaians went to suffer under the sun to vote and you say they are not interested in knowing the actual results of the election? This is not Jean Mensa’s private work. She needs to take the stand and answer these questions”.

Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy FM, Abraham Amaliba noted that the NDC’s need to cross-examine the EC chair is not for propaganda purposes as supposed by the 2nd respondent in the case, NPP.



Lawyers for the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC) have indicated that they will not present any witnesses in the case ongoing election petition case.



Following the conclusion of the cross-examination of the petitioner, John Mahama’s 3rd witness, Rojo Mettle Nunoo, the defence lawyers were to open their defence by announcing their witnesses.



They, however, unexpectedly announced that they will not call any witness.



The 1st and 2nd respondents argued that the petitioner has not been able to make a solid case in court hence such a decision.