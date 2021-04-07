EC to mount platform for candidates of 2021 Nkoranza North and south district level elections

Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has informed the General Public that it will mount Platforms for Candidates of the upcoming Nkoranza North and South District Level Elections slated for Friday, 16th April 2021.

The period for the Platform Mounting, according to the EC, is Monday, 12th to Wednesday, 14th April 2021.



At least one Platform Mounting would be organized in each Electoral Area and Unit where elections will be held a statement said.



“The Platform Mounting will afford an opportunity for Candidates of the District Level Elections to present themselves and their programmes to the Electorate.



“Each Candidate would be provided with a specific time frame to present his/her programme, after which the Electorate would ask questions on their qualifications and programmes.

“The public is entreated to refrain from slandering any Candidate as failure to substantiate any allegation may lead to legal action.



“No party, organization or group of persons is permitted to mount a Platform on behalf of any Candidate.



“Additionally, all Candidates and their supporters are advised to desist from acts of violence, threats or intimidation aimed at inducing and compelling Voters to vote or refrain from voting for a particular candidate.”