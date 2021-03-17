EU head to Ghana calls on Speaker

Diana Acconcia, European Union (EU) Ambassador meets Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The head of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Diana Acconcia on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 called on Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to discuss issues affecting Ghana and other countries in their representational duties.

Discussions also dwelt on how to effectively include women, young people, and the vulnerable in politics and the policy cycle.



Mr. Bagbin also spoke about the need for a constitutional review to give legal backing to problems associated with accountability.

Ms. Acconcia was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Pieter SMIDT VAN GELDER.