EV Policy will help cut down CO2 Emissions – Energy Minister

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says Ghana’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy will accelerate efforts at cutting down on the emission of carbon dioxide in the energy sector as the influx of EV fleets on our roads will displace most of the inefficient internal combustion engines and their associated high levels of emissions.

Dr. Prempeh made these remarks when he addressed Ghana’s COP28 gathering in Dubai, UAE, during the launch by President Akufo-Addo of Ghana’s National Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.



He said implementing the policy will create high demand for electricity and spur growth in the clean energy space, particularly solar energy for the charging infrastructure.



“Indeed, the launch of the EV policy is timely for the Ministry of Energy as we are working to deal with excess generation capacity with cost implications, and to ensure adequate, reliable, and affordable low-carbon electricity for the Ghanaian economy,” he said.

The Manhyia South lawmaker said the Just Energy Transition has become a global agenda that has attracted the attention of governments and multilateral organizations.



“With these two vital policies, Ghana is positioned to attract investments into the clean and low-carbon energy and e-mobility sectors, create thousands of decent jobs and achieve value addition to the enormous natural resources through green and eco-friendly manufacturing of products and technologies for the economy,” he added.



“We are ready for the electric vehicle and e-mobility evolution. With an electricity access rate of 88.85%, diffusion of electric vehicles on a national scale is possible. Thus, every region and district of the country should be able to participate in this budding industry,” he remarked.