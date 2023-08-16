Eastern Region kicks off 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy with sports

Logo of Parliament

Source: GNA

Eastern Region has hosted competitions in a variety of athletic activities as part of the year-long commemoration of a crucial milestone in Ghana’s journey towards establishing parliamentary democracy anchored on rule of law.

The historic events, which included a peace walk as well as matches of football, volleyball, and table tennis, brought attention to the accomplishments of the country’s legislative branch in establishing democracy marked by the rule of law.



Constituents, municipal and district chief executives (MDCEs), public officials, security agencies, and Members of Parliament (MPs) from the region all took part in the event, which took place in the regional capital, Koforidua.



While the football competition between the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service finished in a tie, the football match between the New Juaben Soccer Academy and the Warrior Football Club also ended in a draw.



The football game that was played between the MPs and the MDCEs came to a successful conclusion with the MPs emerging victorious with a score of two goals to one goal in their favour.



In his address to the participants, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Andrew Asiamah Amoako, said that the events were a part of an endeavour to expand citizens’ involvement and take stock of the constitutional journey that had taken place throughout the time.

He said that the celebration, which would take place over the whole year, would be brought to the other areas so that Ghanaians could experience parliament at their doorstep.



This year’s celebration of Ghana’s 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy will be on the theme: “30 years under the Fourth Republic: The Journey Thus Far.”



Earlier, Mr. Amoako, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, called on the paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area to appeal for his assistance to make the celebration a success.



He stressed the indispensable function that chiefs perform in parliamentary democracy, which is presently being exercised in Ghana and places the people at the core of the governing process.



He also urged citizens to get deeply involved in understanding the principles of parliamentary democracy.

Daasebre Dr. Kwaku Boateng III, Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, welcomed the Second Deputy Speaker and encouraged the public to fully participate in the celebration.



He said that democracy offered an atmosphere in which human rights and basic freedoms were respected, and allowing people to express their views freely, adding that Ghanaians need to protect and sustain this freedom.



In response, Daasebre Dr. Kwaku Boateng III, Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, encouraged the public to fully participate in all activities of the celebration.



He noted that democracy offered an atmosphere in which human rights and basic freedoms were respected, allowing people to express their views freely.



He asked Ghanaians to protect and sustain the freedom.