Ejisu constituency is NPP's stronghold; John Kumah's wife should be allowed to contest - Adwoa Safo

The Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has added her voice to calls that Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late deputy finance minister, John Kumah, should be given the nod to contest the Ejisu constituency by-elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She indicated that it would be prudent for the late John Kumah’s wife to be allowed to contest and replace her deceased husband in parliament to console and appease the bereaved family.



She stated that the party’s precedent of allowing the wives of deceased MPs to contest their seats has not failed nor have the candidates disappointed their constituencies, so, Lilian deserves to be given the same opportunity.



During the interview on Onua FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the journalist asked, “The Ejisu constituency will be conducting by-elections soon, we are hearing that Apostle John Kumah will be given the nod to contest on the ticket of the NPP. Do you think it is the right call looking at the precedent in the party with Lydia Alhassan and co?



Adwoa Safo replied, “I think it is the right call because there is precedent and it has always been successful. Ejisu is NPP’s stronghold that we will win with any candidate. When the woman replaces the man it helps the bereaved family to be appeased. The women who succeeded their deceased husbands have not disappointed their constituencies so it is a good call. I think she should be allowed to contest.”



Some prominent figures within the NPP including private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw and others have called on the party to allow Lilian Kumah to contest the Ejisu by-elections following her husband’s demise.

About John Kumah's death



John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.



According to an autopsy report, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death and clarified that it had nothing to do with poisoning. Kumah was 45 years old.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic Party (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.

He was an entrepreneur, a preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lillian Kumah, and 6 children.



