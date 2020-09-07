Politics

Election 2020: 'A vote against Akufo-Addo is a vote against Ghana's development' - NPP Communicator

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team in the Western Region, Paul Attabiah Nyanzu popularly known on radio as Mankind has urged eligible voters to vote and retain the Akufo-Addo-led government come December 7 polls.

According to the NPP outspoken Communicator, voting again for President Akufo-Addo will help the country's development to move faster.



In a press statement issued and signed on Monday, September 7, 2020 and copied to the media, Paul Attabiah Nyanzu commended President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for chalking success in the sectors of the economy especially the railways sector.



"The railways sector under the visionary leadership of his Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo is seeing an unprecedented rebirth. This development is accommodating ultra-modern trains that ensure relatively faster and safer movement", he stated.



He lauded the Akufo-Addo-led government for constructing a first Railways University at University of Maths and Technology (UMaT).



"President Akufo-Addo has constructed Ghana's first Railways University. It is now a second campus to UMAT", he said.



"For the first time, the Ahafo region will see railway lines after the completion of the 100 Km line from Kumasi to Bechem", he added.



He stated that, "For the first time, the Ahafo region will see railway lines after the completion of the 100 Km line from Kumasi to Bechem'.



He is, therefore, urging Ghanaian eligible voters to against same incompetent, clueless John Mahama-led administration come December 7.



"Fellow Ghanaians, we can not afford to trade these unprecedented developments in the railways sector and many other sectors for the incompetence, clueless, visionless, purposeless, directionless and emptiness we saw under the erstwhile administration", he emphasized.

"Let us extend the mandate of president Akufo-Addo, for leadership of service, to protect our progress and transform Ghana", he concluded.



Below is the full statement:



A VOTE AGAINST NANA ADDO IS A VOTE AGAINST NZEMA AND GHANA DEVELOPMENTS



I commend Nana Akufo-Addo on achievements: Railway sector reinvigoration



The railways sector under the visionary leadership of his Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo is seeing an unprecedented rebirth. This development is accommodating ultra-modern trains that ensure relatively faster and safer movement. The three dimensional railways invigoration include the Western line, Central spine and Eastern line. These are some of the developments;



President Akufo-Addo has constructed Ghana's first Railways University. It is now a second campus to UMAT.



The first Rail Viaduct (flyover) is steadily ongoing in Essiem in Western region.



Ghana will for the first time, see trains pass over a river. The first 300m Rail bridge over Volta river in Igoli is under construction.



Tema to Accra railway is now in operation under president Nana Addo.

500 km line is being worked on from Aflao through Tema, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Axim.



107 km Takoradi to Huni Valley railway line is also being worked on.



The 97.3km Tema to Mpakadam line is under construction.



For the first time, the Ahafo region will see railway lines after the completion of the 100 Km line from Kumasi to Bechem.



There is another contract of 340 km eastern line awarded. The line will be from Accra through koforidua to kumasi.



Inspite of these massive and unparalleled developments in the railways, value for money is strictly and unfettered ensured. It is important to note that this rejuvenation of the railways sector is bringing significant contributions to the country. Some of these benefits are:



Direct and indirect jobs are being created for the youth.



Capacity building in terms of technology and engineering for the Ghanaian youth.



It is facilitating faster and cheaper means of transport.

Industrial parks are being developed to boost tourism and recreation.



Reduction in the rate of rural urban drift in that, the communities along and around the railways is seeing revamps in economic activities. Pressure on social amenities and population density in the urban areas will be reduced.



Value will be added to lands as a result of urbanisation.



Trading and its peripheral activities will boost.



Fellow Ghanaians, we can not afford to trade these unprecedented developments in the railways sector and many other sectors for the incompetence, clueless, visionless, purposeless, directionless and emptiness we saw under the erstwhile administration.



Let us extend the mandate of president Akufo-Addo, for leadership of service, to protect our progress and transform Ghana.



#4More4Nana



#4MoreToDoMore



Thank you!

Long live Ghana!



Long live Western Region!



.......Signed......



Paul Attabiah Nyanzu



NPP Communication Member, Western Region

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.