Election 2020 Petition: Mahama only joking wth the emotions of NDC supporters - Mame Yaa Aboagye

NPP Deputy Communications Director, Mame Yaa Aboagye

Lawyers for former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday filed an application seeking to further amend earlier processes in Court with regard to their 2020 Presidential Election Petition.

The new application was filed at the Supreme Court at 2:30 pm on Monday, January 25, 2021, after a seven-member Supreme Court Panel unanimously dismissed their first application.



Mame Yaa Aboagye, a Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, has reacted to the latest developments by the election petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.



She wondered why Mr. Mahama wants to waste everybody's time and resources.



"Has anybody forced Mahama to petition the Supreme Court over the 2020 elections? Why applications after applications? He is only trying to waste our time by delaying the process," she said.



"John Mahama and the NDC are only buying time at the Supreme Court to create an impression to their supporters that they were robbed in the 2020 elections for sympathy in preparation for 2024,” she added.

She advised NDC supporters to wise up because their leaders are just playing with their emotions.



"Their leaders are fully aware that they have no case; they are only joking with the emotions of their supporters. They are only psyching them to accept the verdict of the petition and throw their weight behind him (Mahama) in his next appearance. All they want is sympathy and nothing else."







