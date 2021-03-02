Election Petition: CFI and IDEG calls for peace post Supreme Court verdict

The Civic Forum Initiative made up of several CSOs in collaboration with the Institute for Democratic Governance has called on all stakeholders including political leaders and the media to ensure and promote peace after the declaration of the election petition verdict.

The seven-member Supreme Court panel hearing the 2020 presidential election petition has fixed Thursday, March 4, 2021 to deliver its verdict.



The case was brought to the court by the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.



At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, CFI and IDEG said it recognises the fact that a verdict of such magnitude will most likely cause disappointment and indignation for some, whiles it will also cause celebration and jubilation for others.



The group has thus appealed to citizens to accept the verdict regardless of the result and move on in the interest of the nation and has also called on the two leading political parties to encourage their supporters to act in a peaceful manner post the verdict.

“We further call on the NPP and to live up to expectation and encourage their supporters to avoid engaging in violent and aggressive conduct that would endanger national peace, security and threaten our democratic gains,” a statement read by the Chairman of CFI stated.



Again, the CFI called on the security agencies, the media as well as the citizenry to commit to ensuring peace after the verdict is declared.



