Election Petition: Chief Justice cautions Ayine over his conduct

Former Deputy Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Dominic Ayine

The Chief Justice, Justice Anim Yeboah, has cautioned former Deputy Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Dominic Ayine over his conduct in court.

Mr Ayine who is also the NDC MP for Bolgatanga East and a member of the legal team of former President John Mahama in the election petition was called out by the Chief Justice and cautioned for continuously raising objections during proceedings in court.



The CJ admonished him to be mindful of his behaviour going forward or will be forced to punish him.



Mr Ayine, however, apologised for his behaviour as the case was adjourned to Tuesday January 26.



Meanwhile, prior to Wednesday’s hearing, Lawyers for former President Dramani Mahama filed a reveiw application at the Supreme Court asking the apex court to review its ruling regarding the refusal of their 12 interrogatories on Tuesday.



The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on Tuesday dismissed a motion from the petitioner calling on the Election Commission to respond to some questions they consider will help narrow down the issues set out in the petition.



In court on Wednesday, when the case was called, lawyers of the petitioner were immediately not in court.

When the panel enquired of them, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is representing John Mahama, said they were at the court registry filing their processes.



Moments later, Mr Tsikata arrived and informed the court that, they were at the registry filing their memorandum of issues.



He also informed the court that, they have filed a review application against the court’s ruling.



The panel chaired by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice with support from Justice Yaw Appau, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Prof Nii Ashie Kottey, Justice Mariama Owusu and Justice Gertrude Torkunor have retired t their chambers to apprise themselves with the issues.



Mr Mahama, the petitioner was not in court when the case was called.