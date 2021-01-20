Election Petition: Every objection we’ve raised is grounded in law – Marietta Brew

Lawyer Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong

A spokesperson for the lawyers of the petitioners in the ongoing presidential election petition at the Supreme Court, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, has said that every objection that lawyers for the petitioners have raised in the case are grounded in law.

Her comments come after there have been claims that the petitioners are raising objections in order to delay the hearing.



On Tuesday, January 19, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a spokesperson for President Akufo-Addo’s legal team accused the lawyers of the petitioners of plotting to delay the hearing process.



His comments came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 19 dismissed an application by the petitioner which demanded that the 1st Respondent, the Electoral Commission (EC) answers some questions ahead of the substantive matter.



Commenting on this development in a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is also Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayierbi said “NAkufoAddo ‘s league team is of the view that the JM team is up to ricks to delay the hearing. Our side is ready to deal with the substantive issues.”

Speaking to journalists after the hearing on Wednesday, January 20, Madam Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong who is also a former Attorney General under the Mahama administration said “Every objection that we have raised is grounded in law and is justified. You are all witnesses to the argument made by lead counsel yesterday.



“Those arguments sounded like they were just a ploy to delay the case but they were grounded in law except that the petitioner has interrogatories to serve on the respondents.”



