Election Petition: Ghana media afraid of NPP – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, Director of Legal Affairs, NDC

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has expressed shock at the fact that the media in Ghana is quiet about the injustice at play currently in the country.

According to him, the media is afraid of the governing New Patriotic Party and therefore cannot talk about the Electoral Commission’s incompetence.



“We are in Ghana and we all saw how the EC Chair changed the results many times. It is sad the Ghanaian media are tight-lipped, they are afraid of the ruling NPP, they are unable to voice out the truth they are aware about the elections,” he said in an interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM.



“It is very sad the media are not criticizing this government as they did to the NDC.”

On whether the NDC intends to withdraw its case from the court, Abraham Amaliba indicated that they will follow the case to the latter indicating that the NDC is fighting to avert future occurrence so that the “errors” by the Electoral Commission will not repeat itself.



