Election Petition: I am not very optimistic – Dominic Ayine

Dominic Ayine, Spokesperson and member of Mahama's legal team

A spokesperson for the Petitioner in the Election Petition hearing has expressed lean hopes of seeing the Supreme Court granting John Dramani's request to reopen the case.

According to legal practitioner Dominic Ayine, he is disappointed because the court has not yet given him a reason to be optimistic, following the number of the Petitioner’s applications that have been dismissed.



This was Mr Ayine’s reply when he was asked by the media, about how certain he was that the Petitioner’s pending application to re-opened won’t suffer a similar setback.



“If what has gone before is anything to go by, I am not very optimistic but I am disappointed that the court may not give me a reason to be very optimistic

However, when it comes to whether or not we have led sufficient evidence, the fact is we led evidence to show that there were infractions and you witness the fact that we led evidence showing that there has been vote padding and they themselves admitted that there had been vote padding.”



The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, February 15, 2021, to give a ruling.