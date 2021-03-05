Election Petition: I don’t see reason for us to jubilate – NPP Man

NPP flag

Member of the National Communication Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Saka Salia says the Supreme Court’s dismissal of ex-President Mahama’s application, challenging results of the 2020 general elections was to be expected.

According to him, the NPP knew the NDC’s case was a lost cause from the get go, “because of the facts available to Ghanaians and additionally because the NDC was not even prepared to pursue the case”.



He disclosed that every single Ghanaian citizen would have been full of surprise and shock had the NDC won the election petition and a re-run of the December 7, 2020 polls had been ordered by the Supreme Court.



Speaking to Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political show aired on Happy 98.9FM, the politician said, “I didn’t jubilate when the verdict was given. I didn’t see a reason to jubilate because from the word go, I knew the NDC had lost the petition”.



Addressing how the NDC ended up in court, Saka Salia said, “We forced them to court because of the destruction and disturbances they were causing in town. And that is part of the reason the Supreme Court also decided to accommodate them”.



Saka Salia believes any serious political party would not be as irresponsible as the NDC to solely rely on the Electoral Commission (EC) to collate results for their benefit.

“Any political party worth its salt will do do a proper collation of their results even before the EC announces its results but the NDC didn’t”, he motioned.



The Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama challenged the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as winner of the 2020 Presidential election on the grounds of the election being “flawed”.



However, after weeks of trial, the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court has dismissed former President Mahama’s application challenging the election results.



According to the apex court of the land, the suit is without “merit”.