Election Petition: Jean Mensa must be cross-examined to enhance EC’s credibility - Mahama's aide

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama who doubles as one of the spokespersons for the petitioner in the ongoing 2020 Presidential Election Petition, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe says it will be in the best interest of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to mount the witness box.

According to the lawyer, the Chairperson for the 1st Respondent, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa standing in the witness box to be cross-examined by the petitioner will be the only opportunity for Ghanaians to see that her work was done in accordance with the constitutional principles of probity, accountability and transparency.



“The only opportunity that will make Ghanaians see that you have subjected to the principles of probity, accountability and transparency is that you will mount the witness box for cross-examination,” he pointed.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe posited that cross-examining the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent will serve as a double-edged sword as in one breath it will enhance the credibility of the Electoral Commission (EC) and in another provide better legitimacy to the person she has declared the winner of the Presidential Election.

He added that Jean Mensa mounting the witness box will rather vindicate the work she has done by convincing everyone that the person she declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election won genuinely.



“You cannot come and say that you will not go into the witness box . . . it will clear some doubts surrounding the Presidential Election . . . " he wondered.



