Election Petition: Jean Mensa should have voluntarily testified - Edudzi Tamakloe

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, An Aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama

A Special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama who is also the petitioner of the 2020 Presidential Election petition, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe says it has become evident that nothing will happen to the Electoral Commission Chairperson having wrongly returned a Presidential Election results.

He added that the action of the Supreme Court not to allow the subpoena of the Chairperson of the 1st Respondent for questioning has given room for people to conclude that the Chairperson can decide not to testify after making mistakes in her declaration.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe asserted that Mrs Jean Mensa should have voluntarily put herself up for questioning as her predecessor, Dr Afari Gyan did in the 2012 election petition.



He added that Dr Afari Gyan mounted the witness box to testify even when the petitioner was seeking the annulment of Ghanaians votes on the grounds that some pink sheets had the same serial numbers.

“Dr Afari Gyan came out voluntarily and testified to his conscience and the oath he took when he assumed office as the Chairperson for the Electoral Commission (EC). He mounted the witness box and he justified the declaration he gave in the 2012 general election,” he stressed.



He, however, expressed confidence that the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment on March 4, 2021, over the petition will advance the democratic experiment in the country.