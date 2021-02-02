Election Petition: Kpessa-Whyte to appear in witness box today

Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte will be testifying on behalf of John Mahama

The Second witness for the petitioner, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte is expected to mount the witness box for his cross-examination on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

This comes after the cross-examination of the petitioner’s first witness, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia ended on Monday.



Videotapes of former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Asiedu Nketia, Peter Otokonor Boamah and Sammy Gyamfi, in which they were captured claiming that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won last year’s elections, were played in the Supreme Court in the ongoing hearing of the election petition.



Lawyer for the 2nd Respondent, Mr Akoto Ampaw had told the court that he wanted these tapes played in order to establish the lack of credibility of one of the witnesses of the petitioner, Mr Asiedu Nketia.



The petitioner is asking the apex court to order a rerun of last year’s elections.

Lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsastu Tsikatu objected to the Mr Ampaw’s move to play the tape but the court granted the request and accordingly the tapes were played.



When confronted with his comments on the tapes as against the relief the petitioner is seeking in court, Mr Nketia said “I implied that I expected President Mahama to win the elections.



“Every evidence was pointing at president Mahama’s victory and in fact, My Lords, permit me, in all the 7 parliamentary and presidential elections that have been held in this country before this one the presidential candidate and the political party which wins and controls parliament ends up winning the presidency.”



At end of proceedings on Monday, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah said the hearing has been adjourned to Tuesday for the next witness to be cross-examined.