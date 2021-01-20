Election Petition: Mahama absent at Supreme Court's 3rd hearing

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, is absent in court at the Supreme Court’s third hearing of the election petition.
It is not yet known the reason for Mahama's absence but it is alleged he is currently out of the country.
He has been represented by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who will sit in for the Petitioner [Mahama].
Meanwhile, the Counsel for the NDC presented a Memorandum of issues, as ordered by the Apex Court, which was filed for at the court's registry Wednesday morning.
The Judges, presided over by Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah have thus taken a brief adjournment to go through this, after which the case will proceed.
