Election Petition: Mahama expected to file witness statements today

John Dramani Mahama and his team at the Supreme Court

The Petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition, John Dramani Mahama, is expected to file witness statements and the accompanying affidavits on his petition at the Supreme Court registry today, Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The Supreme court on Wednesday ordered the petitioner to do so by 12 noon on January 21, 2021.



The respondents will also file their processes on January 22, 2021. Meanwhile, should the parties after receiving the processes have any more processes, they should file by January 25.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court presided by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has adopted five major issues that the Supreme Court would be considering for the 2020 Presidential elections.



The apex court after a pre-trial on Wednesday said the Court would be considering the following issues of whether or not the petition reveals any reasonable course of action.

The court will also be determining whether or not any of the candidates obtained majority votes, to be declared winner.



Another issue the apex court would be dealing with is whether or not the EC met the provision of Article 63 (3) of the constitution.



The panel said it will also determine whether or not the EC violated Article 63 (3) of the constitution and whether or not the allegation of the vote padding if considered will affect the vote obtained by the winner.



The hearing at the Supreme Court will commence on January 26, 2021.