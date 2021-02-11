Election Petition: Mahama has deceived NDC supporters and all Ghanaians - Gary Nimako

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo has slammed Ex-President John Dramani Mahama over his election petition at the Supreme Court.

Mr. John Mahama has petitioned the Apex Court of the land to grant his request for a second election because, to him, neither President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nor he attained the required results in the 2020 elections to be elected President of Ghana.



He has dragged the Electoral Commission and the President to the court, cited in his case as First and Second Respondents respectively.



Already three witnesses have testified in favour of the petitioner, John Mahama and currently, a decision is to be made on whether the EC Chair Jean Mensa and Mr. Peter Mac Manu will have to mount the witness box for the First and Second Respondents.



The Supreme Court will make a ruling on Thursday, February 11.



Assessing the court proceedings, Lawyer Gary Nimako is well convinced Mr. Mahama has no case but rather seeking sympathy from his party supporters to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and contest the 2024 general elections.

He argued that before Mr. Mahama went to court, he paraded himself as the President-elect and even made statements to the effect that the election verdict was a subversion of the will of Ghanaians.



To lawyer Nimako, just as the former President was telling Ghanaians and his supporters that he had won the elections, he should have gone to the Supreme Court declaring himself President-elect and praying the court to rule in his favour.



He expressed utter surprise that Mr. Mahama will go to court and change his tongue saying he didn't win the elections and doesn't believe President Nana Akufo-Addo won either, hence seeking a run-off.



"Mr. John Dramani Mahama has deceived Ghanaians. He has deceived NDC faithful because what he said publicly is a different thing he's saying in court," he said.



He was of a strong view that Mr. Mahama is using the court case to prepare himself for re-election as NDC Presidential candidate.

"This is a preparatory ground for former President John Dramani Mahama for 2024. He's making preparation so that he will stage a comeback."



He made these submissions on Peace FM's flagship programme ''Kokrokoo''.



