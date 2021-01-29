Election Petition: Masked-up Asiedu Nketia mounts witness box to testify

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia mounted the witness box in the Supreme Court to testify in the ongoing hearing of the presidential election petition on Friday, January 29.

The petitioner, Mr John Dramani Mahama picked him and another member of the NDC Mr Michael Kpessah-Whyte to testify in the case



Mr Nketia had told the court in his witness statement that there has never been any election in which the 1st Respondent, the Electoral Commission (EC) has admitted a catalogue of errors than in the 2020 presidential elections.



He said that “In no previous Presidential Election in the Fourth Republic in Ghana has there been such a catalogue of admitted errors as in what happened after the 7th December 2020 Presidential elections.



“In all previous Presidential Elections, results collated at each constituency collation centre were transmitted directly by fax from 1st Respondent’s regional offices (without collation), to what is usually referred to as the ‘strongroom’ at its head office in Accra, and handed over to the representatives of the candidates, for them to scrutinize and then certify.

“In those previous Presidential Elections, when 1st Respondent declared the final results, they were based on the collated results from the constituencies which were duly certified by representatives of the candidates in the strong room.”



