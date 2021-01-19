Election Petition: NDC’s comments about panel unfair, baseless – Nana B

National Youth Organizer of New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye

Henry Nana Boakye, a member of the legal team of the New Patriotic Party has asked the legal team of the National Democratic Congress to petition the Supreme Court if they have doubts about the credibility and objectivity of any of the seven judges sitting on the 2020 election petition.

In a Citi FM interview, Abraham Amaliba of the NDC said that the party was dissatisfied with the composition of the panel.



He advanced that some justices who adjudicated the 2012 election should have been empanelled by the Chief Justice as their experience would be useful in the course of the hearing.



He said that though the Chief Justice reserves the right to decide the composition of the panel, the NDC will make a case for the exclusion and inclusion of certain Supreme Court justices.



“There are some experienced judges who should have been part of this team. Justice Dotse, Justice Baffoe Bonnie should have been part of this because they were part of the 2012 election petition and their experiences would be key to the determination of this matter.



“This is not a panel that will sit on the case. This is a panel that will determine the application. We cannot question that directly. I told you that it is the right of the Chief Justice to empanel but that right of the Chief Justice can be questioned. We would want the panel to reflect a balanced panel.”



Responding to the claim by the NDC, Nana B described Amaliba’s position as unfair and without merit.

According to him, the NDC, having realized that it will lose the petition is preparing the minds of its supporters to blame the judges when the verdict eventually arrives.



He said the allegations are frivolous and an attempt to turn some Ghanaians against the Supreme Court.



“I have read some of their claims and it lacks merit. Their allegations are very unfair. If they have any solid grounds about any of the judges then they should petition the court and state their reasons. It is permissible in court that if you have any issue with a judge on a case then you petition it for him or her to be recused. But they have no bases and are making mere allegations.



They have no justification for their statements. We need to condemn such attitude. I think they are conditioning their supporters for the imminent defeat so that they can blame the judges. They are making allegations and have not provided single evidence to support it”.



