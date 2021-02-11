Election Petition: Petitioners to subpoena Jean Mensa - Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata is lead lawyer for the petitioner

Lawyer for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition, Tsatsu Tsikata, has announced that they will formally subpoena chairperson of the Electoral Commission in order to cross examine her.

Tsikata made the disclosure after the Supreme Court this morning dismissed a motion seeking for the EC chairperson to mount the witness box after her lawyer moved to close their case earlier this week.



After the ruling was handed down by the Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah, Tsikata announced: “We will now seek your Lordship’s permission to reopen our case in order to issue a subpoena on the chairperson of the electoral commission.



“My Lords, we know that we can issue a subpoena without leave but since we have closed our case on the assumption that she will be (in the witness box)….we intend to file a formal motion.”

The CJ responded to Tsikata by asking him to file a formal motion on the issue. “Counsel it is a court of record, so like you have rightfully pointed out, you come with a formal motion, you will be heard.”



The court is on recess and will return to continue with the hearing.