Election Petition: Rojo Mettle-Nunoo ends cross-examination

Third witness for the petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition case, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, has ended his cross-examination from lawyers of both the 1st and 2nd respondents.

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo is one of the representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Electoral Commission’s (EC) ‘strong room’ during Election 2020.



The first and second witnesses for the petitioner were the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress and Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, who is the second representative of the Petitioner in the ‘strongroom’ of the Electoral Commission (EC).



The witnesses gave testimonies of some material irregularities during the entire process of the December 7, 2020, Presidential Election.



During the cross-examination between the EC lawyer and the witness Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo insisted he was instructed to leave the strong room before the announcement of the final election results.

The Counsel for the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission, Justin Amenuvor, also told Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo (Rojo Mettle) that his witness statement before the Supreme Court is not a true testimony of events.



The witness disagreed with this statement.



The cross-examination lasted for a day and was conducted via zoom as the witness, due to the health condition, could not be physically present in court.