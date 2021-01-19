Election Petition: Supreme Court calm ahead of pre-trial

Supreme Court begins petition pre-hearing

There is calm at the Supreme Court as petitioners, respondents and their supporters await the hearing of the pre-trial of the Election Petition.

The atmosphere is relaxed, serene and devoid of visible acrimony.



Few police officers are manning the main entrance while their colleagues, some armed, others plain, join their military counterparts to provide security around the law courts.



Most parties in the trial have arrived ahead of the proceedings and have taken their seats.



Officials from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) include Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Petitioner, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman of NDC.

From the New Patriotic Party (NPP), there is Mr Peter Mac Manu, the 2020 Campaign Manager of the NPP, Mr Hackman Owusu Agyeman, Mr Freddy Blay, the Chairman of the Party, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Nana Henry Boakye, the National Youth Organiser of the party.



The Former President Mahama is at the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the Presidential election results and a re-run of the election between him and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, second Respondent in the petition.



The petition is also seeking an injunction directing the First Respondent, the Electoral Commission to proceed to conduct a second election between the petitioner and the second respondent as the candidates, as required under Articles 63 (4) and (5) of the 1992 constitutions.