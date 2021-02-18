Election Petition: Supreme Court likely to set date for judgement

Supreme Court of Ghana is expected to hear two applications from the petitioner

The Supreme Court will on Thursday, February 18 resume hearing the election petition case after a day’s break.

The Court is, however, expected to hear two applications from the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, who has accused justices of committing “fundamental errors” in one of their rulings.



Mr. Mahama is seeking a review on the decision by the Court to unanimously dismiss his application to cross-examine witnesses of the two respondents and, also, getting proceedings stayed.



But before the petitioner filed the two applications, the Court had on Thursday, February 11 ordered the parties to file their written submissions by Wednesday, February 17 for their final oral arguments to close their respective cases.



After hearing the parties’ oral addresses, the Court will set the date for judgement.

The petition by the former president prays the Court to annul the declaration of results of last year’s elections done by Chair of First Respondent Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).



Jean Adukwei Mensa had on Wednesday, December 9 declared Second Respondent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the disputed elections.



But the petitioner, who was the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says none of the candidates polled 50 per cent plus one vote as demanded by the Constitution.



He, therefore, prayed the Court to order the First Respondent to organise a re-run between him and the Second Respondent.