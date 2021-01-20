Election Petition: Supreme Court set down 5 issues for determination

Ghana's supreme court

The Supreme Court has outlined five key issues it will make a determination on in the ongoing Presidential Election Petition brought before it by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 Presidential Election, John Dramani Mahama.

This was announced afterparties to the case filed their memoranda of issues.



The 2nd Respondent Akufo-Addo for instances filed 3 issues which he wants the court to determine. They are:



1. Whether or not the Petition is incompetent and discloses no reasonable cause of action in terms of Article 64 (1) of the Constitution, 1992.



2. Whether or not the errors and alleged vote padding complained of by the Petitioner, granted same to be true, affect the outcome of the Presidential Election held on 7. December 2020.



3. Whether or not there is a basis for Petitioner’s claim that neither Petitioner nor 2nd Respondent obtained more than 50 per cent of the total number of valid votes cast at the Presidential Election held on 7th December 2020.

Some of these were included in the five (5) issues set down by the Supreme Court, in addition to two others.



One of the issues has to do with “whether or not the alleged vote padding and other errors complained of by the petitioner affected the outcome of the Presidential Election results”.



What the full announcement of issues here:



