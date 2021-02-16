Election Petition: Supreme Court to rule Mahama’s motion to reopen case today

The Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme Court has today, 16th February 2021 to rule on a motion filed by the 2020 NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama for leave to reopen his case in the ongoing election petition.

The motion is to facilitate the petitioner, John Mahama’s quest to file a subpoena to compel the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, to testify before the apex court.



Lead Counsel Tsatsu Tsikata, during today's hearing, justified why the petitioner should be allowed to reopen his case: to subpoena the EC Chair and treat her as a hostile witness.



Lead counsel for the 1st respondent, Lawyer Justice Amenuvor argued that reopening the case will only abuse the process and will not help in the determination of the case.



He referred to the ruling of the SC saying the court was very clear in its ruling that it cannot compel the EC Chairperson to testify.

On the other hand, Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, lead counsel for the second respondent, President Akufo-Addo argued that the petitioner has not shown how the reopening of the case and the subpoena of the EC will have a material effect on the case



The hearing has been adjourned to Tuesday, February 16 at 10 am.



