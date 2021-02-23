Election Petition: The petitioner is worried - Sammy Gyamfi

The Petitioner in the ongoing 2020 election petition, former President John Mahama "is worried that the court in deciding these applications are not applying statutes that have been passed by our parliament".

Seven Judges and sometimes nine for review cases have thrown out over 6 applications of the petitioner with the recent one being a review application on the Supreme Court's decision not to allow the reopening of his case.



Sammy Gyamfi, a member of the Petitioner's legal team speaking after the Court's ruling on Monday bemoaned the fact that John Mahama is being denied a fair hearing.



"The petitioner is worried that the court in deciding these applications are not applying statutes that have been passed by our parliament; statutes that the court has been applying in other cases and we think that the petitioner is being denied a fair hearing and it is important that these issues be pursued to their logical conclusion," he intimated.

Watch video below:



