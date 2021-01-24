Election Petition: Tsatsu Tsikata throwing his weight around, behaving like a judge – Mireku Duker

George Mireku Duker, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency has asked Lawyer for former President John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition case at the Supreme Court to stop 'behaving like a judge'

"Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata is behaving like a judge; that his word is final...in court, it is the law and not grammar...and the way he throws his weight around..." he bemoaned.



Hon. Mireku Duker was speaking on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

