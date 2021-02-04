Election Petition: Tsikata requests in-camera session over potential witness

Lawyer for the petitioner in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition, Tsatsu Tsikata, has requested an in-camera meeting with the justices hearing the case to have a discussion on a matter he says affects a potential witness.

He wants the meeting in chambers because of the matter in question, according to him, has “confidentiality concerns”.



After the court dismissed the petitioner’s application to inspect some documents of the 1st Respondent, counsel for the petitioner rose to make the request to the court.



He said he had already informed lawyers of the other parties to the case.



“There is a matter in respect of a health situation that is affecting a potential witness which we have indicated to my learned friends on the other side we would like to have considered by your Lordships in camera if it is possible because of the confidentiality concerns and we will be able to provide some details to your Lordships accordingly if that is possible”, he told the court.

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, sought to know if a witness statement has been filed in that respect, but Tsatsu Tsikata explained the issue at stake is partly a reason it had become impossible to get the witness statement.



He said it is at the behest of the court to grant his request.



The court has since gone into conclave to discuss the issue.



