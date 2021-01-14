Election Petition: We've not drifted from our earlier position - Baba Jamal

Baba Jamal, former MP for Akwatia

One of the legal team members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal has debunked the assertion that the largest opposition has changed its earlier stance that John Dramani Mahama won the 2020 Presidential Election in the petition sent to the Supreme Court to challenge EC’s declaration.

According to the former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency, the fact that the NDC has stated in its petition that Nana Addo did not win the 2020 Presidential Election does not make it different from their earlier pronouncement that John Mahama won the 2020 Presidential Election.



“We said in our petition that Nana Addo did not win the 2020 Presidential Election and it is not different from saying that John Mahama won the Presidential Election. I don’t see anything different because if Nana Addo did not win then John Mahama won and so we have not drifted from our earlier position about the Presidential Election result,” he argued.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Baba Jamal maintained that the NDC has been consistent with its claim from day one that John Mahama won the 2020 Presidential Election and that is not different from the petition filed at the Supreme Court that Nana Addo did not win the 2020 Presidential Election.

To him, it is unfathomable for some people to sit somewhere and say that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not been consistent when it comes to their stance on the Presidential Election results.







