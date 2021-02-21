Election Petition: What are you still doing in court, withdraw the case - Charles Owusu tells Mahama

Charles Owusu of the Forestry Commission has asked former President John Dramani Mahama, the petitioner in the ongoing Election Petition to withdraw the case.

He's wondering why the petitioner is still in court when "obviously things are not going well for him"



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Charles Owusu said withdrawing the Election Petition is better than losing the case.



"At this moment, I will plead with Mahama to withdraw the case; it's better than losing"



Background



The Supreme Court dismissed former President John Mahama’s application for review of its earlier decision not to compel the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Mensa to testify.

Mahama, the petitioner in the ongoing election petition requested that the Apex Court review its February 11 decision which indicated that " . . simply put, we are not convinced and will not yield to the invitation being extended to us by counsel of the petitioner to order the respondents to enter the witness box to be cross-examined, accordingly we hereby overrule the objection raised by the counsel for the petitioner against the decision of the respondents declining to adduce evidence in this petition".



According to the lead counsel of the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, the Court made fundamental errors of law and that those errors had occasioned “a miscarriage of justice against me (the Petitioner).”



However, after hearing arguments from all parties during today's hearing, the 9-member panel dismissed the application.



The ruling which was delivered by the Chief Justice said the review application has failed.



