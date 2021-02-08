Election Petition 'ato nsuom'! - George Andah 'mocks' Mahama

Former Awutu Senya West MP, George Andah

Former Awutu Senya West MP, George Andah, has described the election petition of former President John Dramani Mahama as one which has "fallen in water", in Twi language "ato nsuom"; to wit, there is no relevance in the petition.

Hon. George Andah, speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", used these terms for the petition because he strongly believes there is no merit in what the petitioner has brought before the Supreme Court for which his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) solidly supports.



Mr. John Mahama has filed a petition at the highest court of the land challenging the 2020 Presidential election verdict and seeking a second election.



He and his party claim the President didn't get the right results to have been declared winner by the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, as victor for which he was sworn in on Thursday, January 7, 2021.



The party has sued both the EC and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The ongoing court hearing of the petition has seen three witnesses in the persons of the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and party stalwarts; Dr. Kpessa-Whyte and Rojo Mettle-Nunoo defending the petitioner's case.



As the nation awaits the Supreme Court verdict, the former MP is strongly convinced the case will come to nought.



"They don't have any case. They just want to appease their supporters and get some reason towards the next elections. But when I look at the data and information available, I don't see how they will have a case," he hollered.



