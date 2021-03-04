Election Petition ruling: John Mahama to address media at 5pm

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The petitioner in the 2020 election petition, John Dramani Mahama will today, address the media after the apex court presided over by Chief justice Anin-Yeboah dismissed the election petition case citing lack of merit.

John Dramani Mahama is expected to address the media at 5pm today, February, 4 2021.



The Supreme Court of Ghana has, by a unanimous decision, dismissed the election petition brought before it by Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama.

According to the 7-panel judges led by Kwasi Anin Yeboah, “the petitioner has not produced any evidence to rebut the presumptions created by the publication of CI 135. We have therefore no reason to order a rerun. We accordingly dismiss the petition,"



The petitioner is however set to respond to this ruling at 5pm.