Election Petition was a mistrial – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia was a witness to the Petitioner

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC has described the 2020 Election Petition where John Dramani Mahama was challenging the election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7 general elections, as a mistrial.

According to him, he was not having confidence in the court that they will deliver judgement better than what they did.



“Personally, I didn’t have that confidence and I have been proven right. The way the court went about this thing, everybody knew that it was a mistrial, there was no proper trial there,” Asiedu Nketia said on Citi TV.



He explained that “mistral means the trial was not fair”.



He added that he is silent after the election petition because his lawyers have not given him the mandate to speak.

“I will speak on the court matter but take it home that I said that what happened at the Supreme Court was a mistrial,” he stressed.



He brought in the analogy that two people cannot always agree, if they do, then one is a lair.



“Now seven people agreeing always, what does it mean,” he rhetorically asked.



The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision threw out the Election Petition challenging Akufo-Addo’s legitimacy as the President-elect in the December 7, 2020, elections on the grounds that the petition lacks merit.