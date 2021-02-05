Election petition: Akoto Ampaw wants absentee Rojo 'policed' during testimony

Lawyer for second respondent in the ongoing election petition, Akoto Ampaw, wants the petitioner’s third witness to be ‘policed’ during his cross examination.
The witness, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo is unable to appear in court in person over health reasons and was due to appear via an internet link.
Minutes after the case was called, and as the petitioner’s lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata was introducing the witness; Akoto Ampaw rose to make a submission.
“My Lords, I want to raise a number of issues for your consideration before we address the matter of the witness statement. My Lords, my first concern is whether we have a judicial officer where the witness may be testifying from.
“So that we are certain that there is nobody or means of prompting him if questions are asked, because this is very important in our view,” he said.
The Chief Justice noted that the modalities had been discussed by both sides but Akoto Ampaw insisted adding that even witnesses from abroad had judicial officers present. Tsikata rose as a means of helping the court and said the petitioners did not have an issue with that request.
The court rose thereafter with reports from the court indicating that a judicial officer had been dispatched to where the witness was to testify from.
- Petitioner in Election 2020 files third witness statement
- She’s in serious danger - Gabby justifies 24/7 heavy Military protection for EC Boss
- Mahama to seek review after dismissed application to inspect EC's documents - NDC Communicator
- Election Petition: Tsatsu's conduct is 'worrying'; he must reciprocate the respect from the judges - Maurice Ampaw
- Election Petition: How EC officials misled Rojo Mettle-Nunoo into signing collation sheets
- Read all related articles