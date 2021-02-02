Election petition: Akufo-Addo lawyers' attempt to dent Asiedu Nketia's image 'flopped' - Marietta Brew

Member of NDC legal team, Lawyer Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong

The lawyers of President Nana Akufo-Addo have failed in their attempt to dent the image of the General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former Attorney General Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, one of the spokespersons for the legal team of former President John Mahama in the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court, has told journalists.

In a post-hearing interview with the media on Monday, 1 February 2021, Mrs Appiah-Opong said the President’s lawyers tried using their cross-examination of Mr Nketia to do harm to his image but he came out unscathed.



“We are happy with the testimonies given by our General Secretary today. In fact, nothing that he has said undermines our case.



“Indeed, everything he said goes to the point that we are entitled to the declarations we are seeking.



“Other interesting things happened in court today one of which is the videos. They sought to try to dent the credibility of our General Secretary. But they were unsuccessful”, she said.

She added: “In the end, his credibility rather soared because if you watched the video, it was clear that he never said at any point in time that the petitioner had won the elections and rightly so”.



“He stated that based on the 141 parliamentary seats we had won, the projection was that he was going to win so, of course, they flopped in that regard,” she said.



Mr Mahama is challenging the presidential results of the 2020 polls in court.



He alleges that the Electoral Commission stole the polls for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.