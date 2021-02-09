Election petition: Ghanaians likely to lose faith in judicial system – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

A founder member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has warned that there could be a possible uprising in Ghana if citizens lose faith in the country’s judicial system.

Commenting on the decision by the Electoral Commissioner to evade cross-examination in the ongoing election petition on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe called on the Supreme Court not to only base their decision on law but also the mood of the country.



“If we are not careful, the people of this country will lose faith in the Judicial system and it’s serious. If we are not careful, what happened in Myanmar can happen her…I’m not a judge and I have never been a student of the law but common sense should tell you that you should judge the mood of the people.



“Afari Gyan with all his challenges went into the witness box and testified. What is happening in this country at the moment is frightening. We know what we’ve gone through and it’s like as a nation we’ve forgotten where we’re coming from.”



The Supreme Court will today, February 9, hear legal arguments from parties involved in the 2020 Election Petition on whether the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa will mount the witness box to testify or not.



After the Petitioner John Dramani Mahama had closed his case after calling three witnesses, the lawyer for the EC said they intend not to call any more witnesses.

According to Justin Amenuvor, a lawyer for the EC, the Petitioner has not made any case as far as the petition is concerned and therefore wish to wave the rights to call any witness, even though Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC has had a witness statement filed on her behalf.



Akoto Ampaw, counsel for the 2nd Respondent also gave an indication that they intend not to call any witness despite Peter Mac Manu, filing a witness statement.



Lead counsel for the Petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata said, the EC Chairperson cannot run away from cross-examination and ought to mount the witness box.



The court after hearing the parties directed the parties to make a legal argument on Tuesday for the court to decide on it.