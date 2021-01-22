Election petition: If you’re not ready don’t start – Gabby Otchere-Darko flays Mahama

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has flayed former president John Mahama for employing “delay tactics” in the 2020 election petition hearing.

Mahama has, through his legal team, filed for stay of proceedings of the Election Petition at the Supreme Court.



The NDC flagbearer in the 2020 polls wants the Supreme Court to halt hearing on the main Election Petition until a determination is made on his request for review of an earlier determination by the Court.



According to him, Mahama should not head to court in the first place if he wasn’t ready to prosecute his case.



In a tweet, Gabby said: “If you are not ready for the trial of your own case please don’t start! A plaintiff, applicant or petitioner who uses or manner of delay tactics, is that one too a litigant with a cause?”



If you are not ready for the trial of your own case please don’t start! A plaintiff, applicant or petitioner who uses or manner of delay tactics, is that one too a litigant with a cause?," he wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Mahama and the NDC challenged the 2020 presidential election saying it was flawed.



He maintains that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority during the polls because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency from the declaration of results.



According to the EC, President Akufo-Addo garnered 51.59 percent of the votes while Mr. Mahama got 47.37 percent.



Mr. Mahama is now asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.



