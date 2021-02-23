Election petition: Mahama files closing address

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Lawyers of former President John Mahama have filed their closing addresses in the election petition as was ordered by the Supreme Court on Monday.

This means the way is cleared for the Supreme Court to decide on the Petition on March 4, 2021.



The closing addresses are the summary of all that have transpired in the course of the hearing and what each of the parties wanted as per their case before the court.



The Respondents, Electoral Commission and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo filed theirs on February 17, 2021.



Review motion dismissed

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former President John Mahama’s review application to reopen his case in the ongoing election petition trial.



The unanimous decision of the nine-member panel chaired by Justice Kwasi Anin Yebaoh held that the application is without merit.



This is the third review application from the Petitioner that has been dismissed.



Other members of the panel are Justice Yaw Appau, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, Justice Nene Amegartcher, Justice Prof Nii Ashie Kotey, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Justice Amadu Tanko and Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu.