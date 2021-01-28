Election petition: SC throws out Mahama's interrogatory application review

Ghana's supreme court

A nine-member review panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Anin-Yeboah has dismissed the review application filed by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The Petitioner was seeking a review application for the ruling against the interrogatory questions presented in court by lead Counsel, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, which was dismissed by the court.



The motion filed in the election petition case was seeking to require the Electoral Commissioner to admit to errors she made during her declaration of election results.



The apex court unanimously ‘threw out’ the NDC Flagbearer’s application, after identifying that the interrogatories were irrelevant to the case.

But the petitioner filed a review application of the ruling against the interrogatory, which has also been unanimously dismissed today in court.



The apex court dismissed it on grounds that the petitioner has not satisfied the court with exceptional circumstances to warrant the grant of the application.



One of the Spokespersons of the petitioner, Marrietta Brew said they were unhappy with the ruling as the petitioner has been denied a fair ruling.