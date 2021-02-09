Elections meaningless, no longer a democratic exercise – Nyaho-Tamakloe

NPP founding member,Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said elections in Ghana are now meaningless.

He added that they are no longer democratic exercises but avenues through which parties scheme to stay in power.



GhanaWeb monitored his submissions on Accra-based Starr FM’s morning show of Tuesday, February 9, 2021, where he said “Elections to me have been meaningless. It's no more a democratic exercise.”



He further averred that the NPP had lost its way with respect to current structures. “A party that was founded by disciplined people is now in the hands of bootlickers and rascals. What's happening now is not democracy,” he stressed.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also bemoaned the manner in which major parties had made the pursuit of power a do or die affair. ”Each party is maneuvering to stay in power.

“What is happening in this country at the moment is frightening. We know what we've gone through and it's like as a nation we've forgotten where we're coming from,” he added.



The former Ghana Football Association, GFA boss also made general submissions around the election petition.



Including warning against the loss of trust in the judiciary and also advancing why the electoral commission chairperson should enter the witness to testify in the ongoing election petition case.