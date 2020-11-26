Electoral Commission publishes full Special Voters list

File photo of a voters register

The Electoral Commission of Ghana says it has published the Special Voters list on its website for persons registered to vote in the special voting exercise on December 1, 2020, to peruse.

According to the Electoral Commission, the Special Voters List comprises names of Registered Voters from the security agencies, the media and staff of the Electoral Commission who will work on election day.



“The soft copies of the Special Voters List have also been provided to the representatives of organisations participating in the Special Voting to enable their members to verify their details and locations ahead of time.



“The publication of the Special Voters List will enable Registered Special Voters to know their various Polling Stations ahead of time. This will promote a seamless and timely electoral process,” the Electoral Commission said in a press statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.



The Commission has advised that all registered Voters on the Special Voters List will only be able to cast their vote on December 1, 2020.



“It is, therefore, necessary that Applicants take the necessary steps to verify their details to avoid being disenfranchised as they will not be allowed to vote on the 7th of December 2020, should they miss the Special Voting Facility,” the EC stated.

The Commission stressed in the statement that all names on the Special Voters List will not appear in the main register on December 7 December 2020.



Below is a list of organisations which applied for the Special Voting and which have been provided soft copies of the Special Voters List.



- Ghana Armed Forces



- National Intelligence Bureau (formerly BNI)



- National Security

- Ghana Immigration Service



- Ghana National Fire Service



- Information Services Department



- National Ambulance Service



- Customs Service

- Prisons Service



- Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)



- Ghana Police Service



- National Media Commission