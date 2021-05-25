European Union in Ghana and IDEG encourage women's inclusion in governance

The event was used as a platform to assure the female panelist to pass the affirmative action bill

The participation of women in Governance has been a major issue of inclusion, around the world. The seriousness of this is enshrined in Millennium Development Goal 3: Promote gender equality and empower women.

The European Union in Ghana and The Institute for Democratic Governance on Friday, May 21, 2021, held a webinar on the theme 'Strengthening Women’s Inclusion in Governance and the Urgency of the Affirmative Action Bill: Progress, Challenges and Way Forward.'



The event was used as a platform by the Speaker of Parliament to assure the esteemed female panellists and guests of parliament's commitment to pass the affirmative action bill.



“Ghana’s Parliament is looking forward to the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, which aims at offering women 50 percent quota”, Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin affirmed.



The event featured Ghanaian women in civil society such as Dr. Rose Mensah-Kutin of Abantu for Development and Sheila Premo-Minkah Managing Consultant of Apex Law Consult, who spoke on the effort of The Coalition of the Affirmative Bill in the bid to expedite the passage of the Affirmative Bill into Law.

Members of the diplomatic corps such as H.E Alicia Rico (Spanish Ambassador), H.E Mrs. Diana Acconcia (Head of European Union Delegation to Ghana.) and H.E Dr. Alssa Kirabo Kacyira (Rwandan Ambassador) brought a voice to the discussions and shared their international experiences.



Former Minister Nana Oye Bampoe stated while delivering her remarks at the event that, “Early Engagement with Parliament is recommended for the passage of the Bill.”



Francisca Oteng Mensah (MP and Chairperson for Committee of Gender, Children and Social Protection), stated that she learnt a lot at the "very interesting program" and hoped that on the heels of a successful discussion, "we would go further and push this particular agenda."